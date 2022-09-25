A large party held Friday night ended with three teenage girls crashing into the front of a Highlands Ranch home after a police pursuit, KTLA sister station KDVR reports.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they received a noise complaint around 9:45 p.m. regarding a party that was being held on the 9000 block of Miners Place.

A large officer response was sent to the party after reports of shots being fired also came into dispatch.

As this was going on, a white Mercedes fled the scene at a high rate of speed which instigated officers to initiate a pursuit. A Nest camera captured footage of the moment the Mercedes drove by their home, which you can view in the video player above.

The chase ended when the vehicle, which was occupied by three juvenile girls, crashed into the front of a residence located in the 8700 block of Forrest Drive.

No one who was inside the home was injured.

The driver and one of the two passengers in the Mercedes were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Now, officials are looking into whether or not the driver was under the influence at the time of this crash.