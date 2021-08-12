LAPD arrests 16-year-old in fatal shooting of Shoe Palace employee in Fairfax District

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a shoe store employee during a dispute over a shoe raffle in the Fairfax District Wednesday, officials said.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a 16-year-old for the murder of 26-year-old Jayren Bradford outside of Shoe Palace at 7725 Melrose Ave.

The suspect was arrested at around 12:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of State Street in South Gate, LAPD said in a statement.

On Wednesday, an argument among a group of men and women began during a shoe raffle in front of the store.

Bradford arrived amid the dispute around 12:30 p.m. and was shot by the suspect, LAPD said in a news release.

Cellphone video that captured the incident showed the moment Bradford was surrounded by people before someone opened fire.

Witnesses said Bradford was trying to intervene when he was shot.

“Jay came from his car and he confronted them saying, ‘What’s the problem? What’s the deal?’ Then everybody shifted their aggression towards Jay,” said Keyshawn Williams, a colleague of Bradford’s at the store. “And they were here with other friends, so they all surrounded him and that’s when he was shot.”

Paramedics transported Bradford to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“My one colleague was there right in front of him. He was trying to help him, trying to stop the blood,” Williams said. “But it was fatal.”

People were seen mourning Wednesday night outside the store, where a memorial was set up with candles and photos of Bradford.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney for filing consideration on Aug. 16.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide investigators at 213-382-9470.