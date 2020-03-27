With the coronavirus pandemic forcing more and more people to work and interact from home, many are turning to teleconferencing platforms like Zoom. But unfortunately, many meetings, lectures and class lessons are being disrupted by a new trend called "Zoom-bombing."
Ana Agneshwar, CEO and Co-Founder of Andro.AI and Ruha Benjamin, Princeton University Professor and author of Race After Technology, share their experiences after being "zoom-bombed," and cyber security expert Scott Spiro of Sugar Shot explains what users need to look out for.
For Zoom's tips to prevent "Zoom-bombing," check out this guide.
Teleconferencing platforms are being disrupted with new trend Zoom-bombing
