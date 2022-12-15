A Texas woman accused of murder will remain behind bars after a judge denied her request for a lower bond that she could make using money earned on OnlyFans.

Ashley Esselborn’s bond will remain at $100,000 for the alleged murder of Zachary Wood in May. It was lowered from $1 million to $100,000 in July, KTLA sister station KFDX/KJTL reported.

Esselborn, a former Hooters waitress, told Judge Jeff McKnight on Friday that she could probably make a $50,000 bond with help from the money she has in her account on OnlyFans, an adult content website that allows users to sell subscriptions to their photos and videos.

She said she has $8,000, though it’s been locked, and she has been trying to contact the corporate office to get the funds unlocked. McKnight, however, denied her request.

Co-defendant Payton Collier remains jailed on $500,000 bond. William Bell is out on a $200,000 bond and Ronnie Lang is in prison after pleading guilty.

All three remaining defendants have been offered plea deals by the district attorney’s office.

Police described Wood’s murder in Wichita Falls as a “massive bloodletting event.”

Police said one defendant told them Wood was assaulted by Lang and Bell with a bat and hands and feet, and Bell said Lang was the one who used the bat.

Authorities said Collier identified another female at the scene as Ashley, but she did not know her last name, and she was Bell’s girlfriend.

Collier told them Esselborn did not assault Wood but cheered them on while they were assaulting him.

Collier also told police that Esselborn was yelling at Wood, asking him where missing stuff — believed to be drugs — had gone.

Police said Esselborn gave a statement admitting she was at the house when Wood was assaulted and that Lang came into the room and began assaulting Wood. Then, she and Bell left the house but later returned.

The affidavit said Esselborn told them later that she and Bell drove to Burkburnett and discarded bloody items.

Police also obtained a statement from a cooperating witness who said she overheard Esselborn bragging that she didn’t go to jail after the assault and that she had also put hands on Wood that night.