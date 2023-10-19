Gayle Anderson previews the Second Harvest Food Bank’s Tuesday, October 24th, GREAT 24-HOUR NUTRITION MISSION. The one-day online giving campaign supports the food bank’s operations and programs such as Harvest Solutions Farm. We do not have to wait to participate/donate. We can do so right now! 😀

To participate, go to the website: feedoc.org/giving-day/

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram and Threads: ktlachannel5gayle, and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

