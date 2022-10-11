The holiday season shines bright each night at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA,(Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Holiday magic is making its return to the Disneyland Resort. On Tuesday, the park announced the return of fan-favorite holiday attractions, activities and new offerings.

Mickey, Minnie and other characters will also be dressed in their holiday best to help guests get into the spirit.

The Disney Festival of Holidays will take place at Disney’s California Adventures, allowing guests to experience Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day celebrations.

Musical performers Tina and The Sounds of Celebrations will make their Disney California Adventure debut. Guests can catch them performing classic holiday songs at the theme park. Other musical guests will also perform during the celebration.

Guests can also enjoy the “Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party,” which is making its return during the holiday season.

Parkgoers can also enjoy the nighttime spectacular “World of Color-Season of Light” and “Mickey’s Happy Holidays” at the theme park.

The “Mickey’s Happy Holidays” will be performed throughout the day.

Across the walkway at Disneyland, families can see “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” and “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks show on select nights.

Santa will also be at the “Happiest Place on Earth.” Families can visit him at Critter Country in Disneyland, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure park and Disneyland Resort hotels, the theme park said.

Regardless of which park guests visit, MagicBand+, a wearable device with built-in LEDs and other technology, will come to life with “vibrations and colorful holiday lights” \during the “World of Color – Season of Light” and “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks shows, the theme park said.

Treats like a Peppermint Churro at Grizzly Peak at Disney’s California Adventure or Holiday Grey Stuff at Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland will be available for the holiday season.

New merchandise, including holiday spirit jerseys, will be available for guests.

The “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Tour” will also return this season. The walking tour will include a ride on “it’s a small world” Holiday and a reserved viewing area for “A Christmas Fantasy” parade.

The Disneyland Resort holiday season will start on Nov. 11, and end on Jan. 8, 2023.

Guests will still need a valid theme park reservation and a ticket to visit the park during the festivities; however, doing so can be more expensive than in previous years.

Ticket prices for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure increased an average of 8% on Oct. 11, Disneyland officials confirmed.

A one-day ticket ranges from $104 to $179 based on the day. The most expensive one-day Park Hopper ticket is now priced at $244 per day.