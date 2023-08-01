A gravy-themed rollercoaster is set to open at an Indiana theme park next year. (Holiday World)

A theme park in the Midwest is adding a new attraction next year that will have you saying “Good Gravy,” and also, “Why?”

Holiday World, which is located in Santa Claus, Indiana, announced a new attraction this week: a family coaster called Good Gravy, which is themed after the beloved broth-based condiment.

The new attraction will open to the public in May 2024 at the theme park, which is divided into four sections, each celebrating a specific holiday. The Good Gravy rollercoaster will call the Thanksgiving portion of the park its home.

Riders on “Good Gravy” will board a gravy boat train to embark on their thrilling journey. (Holiday World)

According to a release from the park, the coaster is a family boomerang, the first of its kind to open in North America.

Guests will board a train shaped like a gravy boat, be pulled backwards uphill and then be sent flying forwards through the station hitting a maximum speed of 37 mph, before flying up a 77-foot tall spike and repeating the journey backwards.

The coaster takes riders through a can of cranberry sauce along its Thanksgiving-themed journey. (Holiday World)

The ride will include many Thanksgiving themes, including a giant cranberry jelly can, a 20 foot tall whisk, and an 18 foot tall rolling pin.

It was designed and manufactured by Dutch theme park ride design company Vekoma Rides and will cost approximately $10 million.

The ride has a 38-inch height requirement, and children around 3 years old should be able to ride along with the whole family, the park said.

“We’re making a meal out of this Thanksgiving-themed coaster,” said Lauren Crosby, the park’s fourth-generation owner. “This coaster is guaranteed to be the ‘graviest’ coaster anyone has ever seen, and the queue will take you back in time to Thanksgiving dinner at Grandma’s house.”

The area will also feature “Stuffing Springs,” complete with a children’s play area, benches and shade, as well as ice cream served out of a 1964 Airstream Camper. The ride queue will also be air-conditioned, in addition to its elaborate theming.

Construction has already begun on the station and ride footers, and the track will arrive in early November.

“We put the Guest experience at the center of this design,” Crosby said. “We took every detail seriously. We added stroller parking, and a play area for kids who aren’t quite big enough to ride yet, and benches with shade for the family members who prefer to watch.”

The ride is expected to open to season passholders on May 4, 2024, and to the public on May 11. Season passes are on sale now.

