Camp Snoopy at Knott’s Berry Farm is poised to get an extensive makeover, which includes the permanent closure of two attractions, theme park officials announced.

“We are excited about plans in the works for Camp Snoopy. We can confirm that Timberline Twister and Camp Bus are permanently closed. Woodstock’s Airmail drop tower is temporarily closed but is being relocated,” Knott’s Berry Farm officials told KTLA.

The Buena Park-based amusement park has not announced what attractions or rides will replace Timberline Twister or Camp Bus. However, many theme park fans have ideas on what new additions will come to the area.

Screamscape, a theme park blog, reported that a new kiddie-themed roller coaster could be coming to Camp Snoopy, expected to replace Timberline Twister, which opened in 1983.

The theme park has released minimal details about the upcoming renovation, but officials have said: “Happiness is… a fun new project.”

Knott’s is expected to make a detailed announcement about the extensive renovation on Oct. 24, according to theme park officials.