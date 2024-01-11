Three of Disneyland’s Magic Key passes have sold out one day after going on sale.

The Enchant, Believe and Inspire keys have sold out, according to the Disneyland Magic Key queue.

The Imagine Key, available only to Southern California residents, remains on sale as of 10:30 a.m. The pass is the cheapest pass option for Disneyland fans, priced at $499, and includes discounts on parking, select food and merchandise items, and Disney Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the FastPass program.

However, the Imagine Key has the most blackout dates. The pass offers no weekend availability and is blocked out for most of the summer season.

The Magic Keys passes give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise and Genie+.

The passes also double as a park hopper so guests can visit Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure when they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passports during a yearlong shutdown of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.