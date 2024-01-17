Anaheim Duck Days are coming back to the Disneyland Resort.

The “Happiest Place on Earth” will be celebrating the team’s 30th anniversary season with two days of activities, including celebratory cavalcades, photo opportunities and specialty food and beverage items, a news release said.

From Feb. 22-23, 2024, guests will be able to celebrate the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club’s 30th anniversary with a two-day Anaheim Ducks Days event at Disney California Adventure Park (Disneyland Resort)

From Feb. 22-23, 2024, guests will be able to celebrate the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club’s 30th anniversary with a two-day Anaheim Ducks Days event at Disney California Adventure Park (Disneyland Resort)

From Feb. 22-23, 2024, guests will be able to celebrate the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club’s 30th anniversary with a two-day Anaheim Ducks Days event at Disney California Adventure Park. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The Chocolate Mousse Cake can be purchased Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure Park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

The festivities will take place in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park on Feb. 22 and 23.

Here’s what park guests can expect to see during Anaheim Duck Days:

A celebratory cavalcade featuring current Anaheim Duck players on Feb. 22 and a Legacy Celebration cavalcade featuring team alums on Feb. 23

Stanley Cup photo opportunities at Paradise Gardens Park on Feb. 23

A dedicated fan zone in Hollywood Land that will feature performances by Anaheim Ducks DJs and a live band

Specialty menu items, such as a Chocolate Mousse Cake from Schmoozies! and a Chicken Fried Steak Burrito from Studio Catering Co. and Hollywood Lounge.

Collectible merchandise honoring the Anaheim Ducks’ 30th anniversary season.

The team was founded by the Walt Disney Company in 1993 and was known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim until the 2006-2007 season.