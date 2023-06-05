Baby Groot, from the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise, could soon be making his debut at Avenger Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Walt Disney Imagineering, Walt Disney Co’s creative team, first teased the animatronic, known then as “Project Kiki,” on its YouTube channel in 2021. The videos give fans a glimpse into how the animatronic was made.

Currently, theme park officials are testing the new animatronic out with small groups, according to Mice Chat. Participants will be invited to dance with Groot as part of a special Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Dance Off show.

During the show, Groot is expected to interact with Star Lord. The animatronic can talk and react to the character as well, according to the report.

The Disneyland Resort confirmed the report to Scott Gustin, a member of the digital team at Nexstar Media Group Inc., the parent company of KTLA.

Currently, guests can meet Mantis and Star Lord at Avenger Campus in Disney California Adventure. The two perform together during the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off show.