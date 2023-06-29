We’re getting a first look at “Rogers: The Musical” at Disney California Adventure Park.

The production is based on the story of Steve Rogers, Captain America.

“Rogers: The Musical” is a one-act musical production at the park’s Hyperion Theater. The 30-minute show includes dancers and singers as they take the audience through the origin story of the superhero. It’ll feature other characters like, Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers.

The last live production at the theater was “Frozen: Live at the Hyperion” before the resort shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Inside the Magic reported.

“The real-life production of ‘Rogers: The Musical’ draws inspiration from the fictional Broadway

musical theater sequence featured in the first episode of the Disney+ series ‘Hawkeye,'” according to a news release.

The musical is a project between Disney Live Entertainment and book writer Hunter Bell, who starred and wrote the Tony Award-nominated “First look at ‘Rogers: The Musical’ coming to Disney California Adventure.” The music featured will include five new songs by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas.

Fans will notice some of the songs included will be “Save the City” from the Disney+ series

“Hawkeye” and “Star Spangled Man” from the film “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

During the show’s run, select locations across the park will serve themed food and beverages “fit for a Super Soldier.”

The musical is a part of the Disney100 celebration and is only available for a limited time. It’ll premiere on June 30 and last until Aug. 31.

The production will run several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement. Guests can check Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app for show times.