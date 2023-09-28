The Disneyland Resort opened its newest Disney Vacation Club property on Thursday, the first vacation club property to open on the West Coast in more than 10 years, according to Disneyland officials.
Known as The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the latest addition to the Disneyland Hotel is a 12-story tower that includes 344 rooms themed to Disney classics like “The Jungle Book,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Fantasia” and more.
The opening of the villas marks the first time a new tower has opened at the Disneyland Hotel since 1979.
“The Villas at Disneyland Hotel celebrates the remarkable legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ storytelling and the creative process these talented artists go through to bring Disney characters to life from sketch to screen,” Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, said in a statement.
“With imaginative details and spacious accommodations, this beautiful new tower is the perfect place for families to create magical vacation memories for years to come.”
Guests can stay in deluxe studios and villas with up to three bedrooms. Select rooms include full-size kitchens, living rooms, dining areas and private balconies.
Before the villas opened, Disney Vacation Club members could only stay at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa if they chose to vacation at the Disneyland Resort.
The new villas aren’t an exclusive perk for Disney Vacation Club members since anyone can stay at the new property.
Disney is also expected to open another hotel, the Pixar Place Hotel, this winter.