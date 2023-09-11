Attendees are reflected in Disney+ logo during the Walt Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, Sept. 9, 2022. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

New changes, including an event name change and the utilization of a new venue, are coming to Disney’s D23 event, a biannual fan convention for all things Disney, slated to take place in Anaheim in 2024.

The company announced that next year’s fan event will be an expanded version of the typical weekend long affair. Next year, D23 experiences will take place Aug. 4-11, starting with a special D23 Day at Angel Stadium, leading to the event’s official kickoff event at Disneyland on Aug. 8.

From Aug. 9-11, Disney fans can enjoy shopping, exhibits, panels, presentations and more at the Anaheim Convention Center and then travel to the Honda Center during the evening for larger presentations and panels ranging in topics from Disney theme parks to new movies.

This is the first time the convention is using the Honda Center, an indoor sports and entertainment arena in Anaheim that can seat thousands of people depending on the event.

“Next year’s one-of-a-kind experience will have spectacular shows, new venues and multiple days of entertainment that bring together the wonderful world of Disney. That’s everything, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and much more,” a news release said.

The event, once known as the D23 Expo, will also now be known as D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, according to a news release.

Tickets for the event are expected to go on sale in spring 2024 and additional details for the convention are expected to be released early next year.

In past years of the convention, A-list celebrities were invited to share major news regarding movies and new rides and company officials shared exclusive footage of Disney’s upcoming projects.