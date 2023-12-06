Disneyland will be hosting after dark events themed to Disney Channel shows throughout the decades and will also bring back three returning after-dark themes that quickly became fan favorites.

The “Happiest Place on Earth” announced plans to host four after-hours events in the new year. Events themed for Valentine’s Day, Star Wars, Pride and Disney Channel will occur within the first six months of 2024.

Here are the after-dark events scheduled for 2024

Sweethearts’ Nite (Jan. 23, 25, 30; Feb. 1, 6, 8, 12 and 14):

Disney Channel Nite (March 5 and 7)

Star Wars Nite (April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 and 9)

Pride Nite (June 18 & 20)

Disney Channel Nite will feature nods to various eras of Disney’s kids’ television network. During the event, guests can attend a High School Musical-themed pep rally or dance the night away at the Phineas and Ferb dance party in Tomorrowland.

Party guests can also take a cruise with the Descendants on the Sailing Ship Columbia along the Rivers of America, test their Disney Channel knowledge at The Golden Horseshoe, or sing along to Camp Rock songs during karaoke.

Photo backgrounds themed to “Lizzie McGuire,” “The Cheetah Girls,” “Teen Beach Movie” and more will also be available.

Sweethearts’ Nite will include a projection show on Sleeping Beauty Castle, a royal ball hosted by Cinderella and Prince Charming in the Small World plaza, live music in Tropical Hideaway and photo-ops themed to “Lady and the Tramp,” “Tangled”, “Sleeping Beauty” and “Aladdin.”

Pride Nite debuted last year and celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community and allies with various dance parties, photo ops, specialty food and more.

Each 2024 after-dark event will occur at Disneyland Park and have a three-hour pre-party mix beginning at 6 p.m. The private event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. No theme park reservations are required to attend these separate admission events.

Ticket sales for Sweethearts’ Nite and Disney Channel Nite will go on sale for Magic Key holders on Dec. 12 and will be available to the general public on Dec. 14.

Tickets are expected to be available no earlier than 9 a.m., Disneyland officials announced.

Ticket sales for Star Wars Nite and Pride Nite are expected to be announced in the coming months.