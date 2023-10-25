The Adventureland Treehouse, formally known as Tarzan’s Treehouse, will be open to guests beginning on Nov. 10, Disneyland announced Wednesday.

The reimagined attraction pays homage to the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse, the original theming of the treehouse, and will include new rooms based on different family members.

The new areas will be the “mother’s music den, the young sons’ nature room, the teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft, the father’s art studio, and an ingenious kitchen and dining room,” Disneyland officials previously announced.

The Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson will return in a fresh, new way in 2023. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

The reimagined attraction pays homage to The Swiss Family Robinson treehouse, the original theming of the treehouse, and will include new rooms based on different family members. (Disneyland)

While exploring the attraction, guests will find:

A variety of musical instruments, such as a harp, lute, guitar and organ in the mother’s room

An extensive collection of plants and animals in the boys’ room

Gadgets, appliances and unique inventions in the father’s studio

Guests who visit the daughter’s room will have a clear view of the sky. Disney shared that the unnamed character is “an admirer of celestial bodies and their magnitudes, motions and magic.”

The attraction’s iconic waterwheel will also be in operation.

The treehouse first opened in 1962 as the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse and was later re-themed to “Tarzan’s Treehouse” in 1999.

Since the early days of the pandemic, the treehouse has been closed for refurbishments.