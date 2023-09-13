Disneyland has brought back some of its signature fire effects for nighttime spectaculars after a temporary suspension. The effects were temporarily suspended after a fire destroyed the Maleficent dragon prop during a performance on April 22.

The fire effects have returned to World of Color: One, a nighttime show at Disney’s California Adventure Park.

“Fire effects will return on a show-by-show basis to nighttime spectaculars,” a Disneyland official told KTLA.

Video obtained by WDW News Today shows the World of Color: One show with fire effects during a performance in September. However, across the way at Disneyland, similar effects haven’t returned to the Halloween Screams fireworks show, according to the video on TikTok.

The annual Halloween-themed fireworks show has used fire effects in the past.

Due to the fire, Fanstamic! performances are expected to be paused until spring 2024.

When the show returns next year, it won’t include the dragon figure, but it will include new special effects and a new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, according to Disneyland officials.