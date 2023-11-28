Disneyland is once again rolling out discounted, multi-day ticket offers exclusively for Southern California residents.

Beginning on Dec. 5, Southern California residents can purchase three-day single park tickets for $225, allowing guests to visit Disneyland or Disney’s California Adventure on weekdays. The $276 three-day single park ticket deal is good for weekend visits, theme park officials announced Tuesday.

The weekday tickets can be used on Monday-Thursday visits, while the weekend tickets can be used on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The three-day, one-park tickets can be used on non-consecutive days and guests can purchase Park Hopper and Genie+ add-ons.

The discount tickets can be used from Jan. 2 through June 2, 2024, subject to park reservation availability, according to a news release.

Under the deal, single-day tickets cost $75 per day for the weekday ticket deal and $92 per day for the weekend ticket. In comparison, a typical one-day, one-park ticket costs between $104 and $194, while a single-day park hopper ticket can cost between $169 and $259.

Additionally, the Genie+ service typically costs $30 per day.

Proof of residency within Southern California ZIP codes 90000-93599 will be required to purchase and use the tickets, according to a news release.