General ticket sales for Oogie Boogie Bash, a popular Halloween party at Disney California Adventure, were paused and ultimately canceled on Thursday after technical difficulties plagued the virtual queue.

Disneyland Resort officials shared a message on the ticket website regarding the cancellation of general ticket sales.

“Guests can visit Disneyland.com/oogieboogiebash on Thursday, July 6 at 9 a.m. for an update, which may include the date and time when new sales will resume,” the ticket queue website said. “We commit to providing advance notice prior to activating new sales and strive to make the process as smooth as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

A screenshot from the Oogie Boogie Bash ticket queue. (Disney)

Magic Key holders got early access to the ticket queue for Oogie Boogie Bash on June 27. The pre-sale tickets sold out that same day. Last year, all ticket sales sold out in less than a week.

The Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween event includes rare character sightings, themed food and spooky-themed night entertainment. With an event ticket, guests can enter Disney California Adventure three hours before the event starts, typically at 6 p.m.

Last year, characters such as Ernesto de la Cruz from “Coco” were seen during the event and guests could take photos with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”

This year’s Halloween event will be available for 25 select nights between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31. Tickets prices range from $134 – $189.

For guests who can’t make it to Oogie Boogie Bash, the Disneyland Resort also offers more Halloween festivities across the entire resort.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit will be back at Downtown Disney and the entire resort will be decorated in Halloween décor.

Disneyland officials also announced that popular Halloween-inspired ride overlays, such as Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, will return, along with new and returning food and entertainment offerings for the spooky season.

Disney fans can learn more about the Halloween events coming to the Disneyland Resort on the Disney Parks Blog.