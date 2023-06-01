In addition to the Pride Month celebrations, June is also Black Music Month at the Disneyland Resort.

Guests visiting the theme parks can enjoy live musical entertainment, specialty food items and more activities that honor Black heritage and culture, theme park officials announced.

Musical guests will perform songs that cover “genres and decades across the history of Black music” at different locations across the resort every day in June.

At Disney California Adventure, park visitors can listen to Black music throughout the decades at the Hollywood Backlot Stage in the evenings. Three bands will rotate at this location throughout the month and will perform songs from artists like Aretha Franklin to Bruno Mars

Here is a breakdown of the schedule.

Midnight Hour: a performance of legendary 1960s hits from artists such as The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations and more (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays)

Finesse: a group covering upbeat music throughout the decades from musicians like Bruno Mars and Stevie Wonder (Sundays and Mondays)

The Rhythm & Blues Brothas: a group of singers that share a passion for the classic sounds of R&B and Soul (Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

More performances will also take place at Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and at the Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Shows at the Downtown Disney location will begin at 6:30 p.m. throughout June.

At Downtown Disney, Happy Ice, a Black-owned food truck, will sell shaved ice and other icy desserts outside the Star Wars trading post.

Other restaurants, Award Wieners at Disney California Adventure Park and Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel, will serve specialty food items throughout June for the month-long celebration.

For a limited time, Disneyland guests can also take a photo with Princess Tiana at New Orleans Square using the Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot.

For those who can’t make it to the parks in June, the resort has other year-round offering such as the Tale of the Lion King performances and The Warriors of Wakanda: “The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje.” shows in Avengers Campus.

Guests can also meet live-action Ariel for the newly released “Little Mermaid” movie near the “it’s a small world.” attraction in Disneyland for a limited time