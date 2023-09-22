Disneyland could extend its existing monorail system to include stops at a proposed 17,000-car parking garage and the Toy Story parking structure under the DisneylandForward proposal.

As first reported by the Orange County Register, the monorail expansion was listed in the 17,000-page environmental review for DisneylandForward that was recently released.

“In addition to an extensive network of landscaped pedestrian thoroughfares, conveyance systems will transport Disneyland Resort guests around the project,” the document said. “The monorail/guest transportation systems shall move guests from the Hotel District to the Theme Park District. Future connections may also be provided to the Future Expansion Southeast District.”

The Southeast District references the current Toy Story parking lot, located on Harbor Boulevard, near the Anaheim Convention Center. The Toy Story parking lot is a key component of the Disneyland Forward proposal.

Connecting the two theme parks and the Toy Story parking lot via monorail would most likely involve a route through Anaheim GardenWalk — an outdoor shopping mall that Disneyland does not own, the Orange County Register reported.

An artist’s rendering released March 25, 2021, shows Disneyland Resort’s planned additions of attractions and shops around the resort’s Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. (Disney via Los Angeles Times)

However, Disney owns land behind the GardenWalk along Disney Way, currently used for employee parking, which is where the proposed 17,000 parking garage would go.

Theme park officials are also open to using alternative ride systems, such as the Disney Skyliner and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, to move crowds.

Disneyland had its own version of the PeopleMover from the 1960s to 1990s, and both proposed transportation systems currently reside at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to WDW News Today.

Disney’s ambitious DisneylandForward plan involves a significant expansion of rides, attractions, and restaurants on land that Disney currently owns west of the theme parks.

The process includes zoning changes that would need to be approved by the Anaheim City Council before any construction begins.

The company has not announced how much a possible expansion would cost, but it previously stated that the endeavor would not involve taxpayer funds.

Disney hopes to have the project reviewed and approved before the end of 2024.