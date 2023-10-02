New rides and attractions similar to Radiator Springs Racers, Toy Story Midway Mania and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad could be coming to the Disneyland Resort, should the company’s Disney Forward plans get approved by the City of Anaheim.

Maps included in the 17,000-page environmental report for the proposed expansion indicate that as many as 16 new rides and a new outdoor show could come to the resort, the Orange County Register reported.

The westside expansion of the resort shows a potential new theme park stationed on the Downtown Disney and Lilo and Stitch parking lots, woven amid the Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel — which is currently getting reimagined into the Pixar Place Hotel.

Maps of the westside site bordered by Katella Avenue, Walnut Street, Magic Way and Disneyland Drive show plans for five thrill rides, nine family rides, two round rides and an outdoor show, the Register reported.

The two outdoor rides would be similar to Big Thunder Mountain and Incredicoaster and the three indoor rides would be similar to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Space Mountain, according to the report.

Autopia and Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree would be the inspiration behind the five proposed outdoor family rides, while the four indoor family rides would be similar to Soarin’ Around the World and Haunted Mansion.

The two round rides would be resemble something like Dumbo the Flying Elephant and King Arthur’s Carrousel. The beloeved “World of Color” and “Fantasmic” shows would be the inspiration behind the new proposed outdoor show.

Should Disney receive approval for the plans, it would implement temporary sound barriers during construction and permanent 12-foot noise barriers along property lines outlined in expansion plans to combat noise.

Fireworks would also be prohibited in proposed expansion areas to mitigate noise levels in the surrounding communities, according to the report.

Last month, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro talked about the possibility of bringing Frozen’s Arendelle, Black Panther’s Wakanda and Coco’s Santa Cecilia to life in some capacity at the “Happiest Place on Earth” and potentially its sister park in Orlando.

Disney fans have theorized that lands, rides and attractions based on “Tangled,” “Zootopia” and “Tron,” or expanded areas based on “Peter Pan” and “Toy Story” could also be in the works, should Disney receive approval.

The Disneyland Forward project details how officials want to update and renovate the Anaheim theme park. The proposed project includes new attractions, shops and restaurants within its existing 490-acre footprint, the Los Angeles Times reported.