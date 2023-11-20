Several Disneyland guests were injured, including one who was taken to a hospital, after a lamp post on Main Street U.S.A. fell over due to high winds Monday, a Disneyland official confirmed to KTLA.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. and discovered that three people had been hurt.

One person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said. The other two were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

The lamp post was located in the flowerbed around the Disneyland flagpole and is used for stage lighting during parades and shows along Main Street U.S.A., the Orange County Register reported.

Authorities say a lamp post at Disneyland was toppled by strong winds, injuring three guests. Nov. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

The incident occurred amid strong winds that moved into the Southland on Sunday and lingered into Monday.

Disney blog, WDW News Today, reported that the lamp post was removed just after 10 a.m., and Disneyland used vehicles to block off half of the Town Square area at the park.

The park remains open and is expected to close at midnight.