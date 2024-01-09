Crowds of runners and Disney fans alike will descend on the Disneyland resort for the Disneyland half marathon, returning to theme parks for the first time in 7 years.

The cardio-packed event will be held from Jan. 11 until Jan. 14 at and around Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure.

The four-day event will include a half marathon, 10K, 5K, kids’ races, and more as guests run through the “Happiest Place on Earth” and surrounding areas. Runners will encounter Disney characters and on-course entertainment as they make their way through the resort.

Medals will be awarded to racers and top prizes will be awarded to challenge runners participating in multiple races throughout the event.

The last runDisney event at Disneyland occurred in 2017 when more than 8,700 runners crossed the finish line, according to the Orange County Register. The top runner covered the 13.1-mile course in under 90 minutes, while the slowest run finished in just over four hours.

The event was canceled in 2018 and the following years due to the construction of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Disney-themed running event is typically a big draw for runners and Disney fans. Past races have attracted about 25,000 runners and have generated $20 million to $30 million for the Orange County economy, the Register reported.

City officials urge people to avoid the theme park. Angel Stadium and Honda Center if they aren’t participating in the event.

The event has been sold out for months, but fans can register for the inaugural Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon weekend beginning in February.

Registration opens for Club RunDisney members on Feb. 6 and opens to the general public on Feb. 13.