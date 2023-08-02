The Disneyland Resort transforms into a merry and magical place during the holiday season. (Disneyland Resort)

While most people are still deciding how they will celebrate the last weeks of summer, die-hard Disneyland fans are looking forward to the “merriest time of the year” at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Theme park officials announced some details guests can expect at this year’s Holidays at the Disneyland Resort celebration, which will run from Nov. 10 until Jan. 7, 2024.

Holiday Ride Overlays

Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero and Oogie Boogie will once again take over the Haunted Mansion attraction this holiday season. The attraction is expected to close on Aug. 14 to undergo the annual transformation, according to the Disneyland calendar.

Haunted Mansion Holiday at the Disneyland Resort From Sept. 1–Oct. 31, 2023, (Disneyland Resort)

The Haunted Mansion Holiday ride is typically available through the Halloween and holiday seasons at Disneyland.

The Haunted Mansion Holiday will again join the holiday version of “It’s a small world.”

Across the walkway at Disney California Adventure, Cars Land’s Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters will also receive a holiday overlay.

Festive Foods

Guests can enjoy sweet and savory holiday dishes at the Disney Festival of Holidays marketplaces at Disney California Adventure.

Visitors can purchase the Sip and Savor pass to enjoy eight sample-size treats from different booths located across the parks. A menu of holiday treats is expected to be released closer to the event date.

More Holiday Traditions Return

The Disney Festival of Holidays will take place at Disney’s California Adventures, allowing guests to experience Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day celebrations. The celebration is returning to Paradise Gardens for its tenth season, Disneyland Resort officials announced.

¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure Park is a jolly, joyous celebration of friendship and culture, Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, Disney characters and more. (Disneyland Resort)

Guests can enjoy a street party hosted by Three Caballeros, featuring Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, giant mojiganga puppets, and see Mickey and Minnie in their holiday attire.

Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” is also expected to make appearances in the area.

Once the sun goes down, “World of Color – Season of Light” will illuminate the night sky.

At Disneyland, families can see “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” and “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks show on select nights.

During the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” is performed daily. Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

For guests, who want more holiday magic during their visit to the theme parks, the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour will be available for bookings. The tour option also includes reserved viewing for the A Christmas Fantasy Parade” at Disneyland.

Santa will also be at the “Happiest Place on Earth” at various places throughout the resort until Christmas Eve and the entire resort and hotels will be decked out in holiday décor. Guests will still need a valid theme park reservation and a ticket to visit the park during the festivities