Disneyland Magic Key passes, considered to be the most coveted pass among theme park fans, went back on sale Wednesday.

This is the first time the passes have been on sale since November 2022.

Since their debut, the passes have been extremely limited, only going on sale a handful amount of times and have selling out in the past.

The journey to getting a Magic Key isn’t easy, with many waiting hours in the virtual queue in order to get their preferred pass type.

If you are currently waiting in a virtual queue to purchase a Magic Key pass or are interested in getting one, here’s all you need to know about Disneyland Magic Keys.

Magic Key overview

The keys give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise and Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the FastPass program.

The passes also double as a park hopper so guests can visit Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure when they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passports during a yearlong shutdown of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where do I go to purchase a Magic Key?

Magic Keys can be purchased by visiting this website.

How much do Magic Keys cost?

The resort offers four tiers of annual passes.

Inspire Key

Price: $1,649

Includes: Free standard parking, 20% off select merchandise, 15% off select food and drinks, Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads, and 20% off Disney Genie+.

Believe Key

Price: $1,249

Includes: 50% off standard parking, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and drinks, Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads, and 20% off Disney Genie+.

Enchanted Key

Price: $849

Includes: 20% off Disney Genie+, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select dining and 25% off standard theme park parking.

Imagine Key (only available to Southern California residents)

Price: $449

Includes: 25% off parking at the Toy Story Lot, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and drinks and 20% off Disney Genie+.

California residents can opt to purchase a pass with the monthly payment option. To see this option, Golden State residents need to sign into their Disney account before adding a pass to their cart and ensure their address is saved on their Disney account.

Each Magic Key does come with blackout dates, with the Inspire Key having the fewest and the Imagine Key having the most. The park reservation availability calendar is available here,

How long will it take to purchase a Magic Key?

The wait varies depending on when you enter the virtual queue. As of 11:10 a.m., the approximate wait time is over an hour and all Magic Keys are available.

The virtual queue does state that new pass sales will be paused each night at 10 p.m. PST.

“Guests will remain in the queue overnight, as long as they remain connected to the network and keep their browser window open. Pass sales will resume no earlier than 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time the following day” as long as supplies last.

Disney officials do note that gaining entry into the queue doesn’t guarantee the ability to purchase a pass.

Can I upgrade my Disneyland ticket to a Magic Key?

In the past, Disneyland has offered guests the option to upgrade their ticket to a Magic Key pass, but the virtual queue states that new pass sales are only available online.

Are reservations still required for Magic Key Holders?

Yes, Magic Key holders have to make theme park reservations when they want to visit the Disneyland resort.

Theme Park reservations can be made via the Disneyland website or app.

More information about the Magic Key program can be found here,