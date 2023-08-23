Disneyland is giving guests an inside look at the food expected to be served at Tiana’s Palace, a new restaurant coming to the theme park on Sept. 7.

The new menu items, which include Gulf shrimp and grits, plant-based gumbo and beignets, all represent Tiana’s story and honor the flavors traditionally found in New Orleans cuisine, park officials said.

Some ingredients will also be directly sourced from the Crescent City when possible, a news release said.

7 Greens Gumbo (plant-based) (Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA) – white beans, okra, yams, sweet potatoes and heirloom rice. Available beginning Sept. 7, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Gulf Shrimp and Grits (Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA simmered in creole sauce with cheesy grits. Available beginning Sept. 7, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Joffrey’s Coffee® Chicory Cold Brew (Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – topped with sweet cream. Available beginning Sept. 7, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

House-filled Beignet (Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) – featuring lemon ice box pie filling topped with lemon glaze. Available beginning Sept. 7, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

These are some of the new foods coming to the quick service restaurant.

7 Greens Gumbo (plant-based)

7 Greens Gumbo with Chicken & Andouille Sausage

House Gumbo

Cajun Spice Half Chicken

Muffuletta Sandwich

Beef Po-boy Sandwich

Buttermilk Cornbread

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Red Beans and Heirloom Rice

Plant-based Heirloom Rice

Coleslaw

Cheesy Grits

House-filled Beignets

Joffrey’s Coffee Chicory Cold Brew

The kids’ menu will offer roasted chicken drumstick served with heirloom rice and BBQ sauce, a toasted ham and cheese sandwich and baked macaroni and cheese. All the kids’ dishes will be served with Cuties mandarin oranges and applesauce, along with the choice of Dasani water or a small low-fat milk.

In addition to the new food, the Mint Julep bar, along with its famous drinks and Mickey beignets, will reopen alongside the new restaurant when it opens next month.

Disneyland will also sell a Ray firefly glow cube and a lily and lotus cup ceramic set to help guests commemorate their first visit to the restaurant.

Along with the new restaurant, guests will soon be able to enjoy more of Princess Tiana’s story on the new ride, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which is expected to open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Disney World in Florida.

Splash Mountain will be transformed into the new ride amid controversy surrounding the 1946 animated feature “Song of the South,” on which the ride is centered.

Characters from the movie were featured on the water ride.