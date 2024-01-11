As the Lunar New Year kicks off on Feb. 10, the Disneyland Resort has announced its slate of new food, drinks and merchandise to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.
Running from Jan. 23 through Feb. 18, the Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure will see the return of fan-favorite characters, entertainment, décor, merchandise, and food along with brand-new offerings this year.
New food and beverage highlights include:
- Kung Pao Bao – Prosperity Bao & Buns
- BBQ Pork Bun with kimchi mayo – Prosperity Bao & Buns
- Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron – Bamboo Blessings
- Taro Vietnamese-style iced coffee – Bamboo Blessings
- Pork Banh Mi Sandwich – Paradise Garden Grill
- Shrimp Lo Mein Noodles – Longevity Noodle Co.
- Fried Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings with plum sauce – Wrapped with Love
- Bulgogi Pizza with marinated beef, spicy corn, cheese sauce – Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
- Hibiscus Apple Soju-rita – Lucky 8 Lantern
- Mango Melon Cocktail – Lucky 8 Lantern
- Guava Whiskey Cocktail – Red Dragon Spice Traders
- Almond Cold Brew – Pym Test Kitchen
- And much more
Limited-time churro flavors include:
- Strawberry Green Tea Churro – Terran Treats
- Almond Cookie Churro – Select outdoor carts
- Orange-Ginger Churro – Near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail
- Dragon Fruit Churro – Willie’s Churros
Those interested in Lunar New Year food merchandise can snag a collectible stainless steel tumbler featuring Mushu from “Mulan,” a Lotus Flower Glow Cube and a Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip keychain.
Food and drinks can be purchased throughout DCA at various pop-up booths and participating restaurants.
Items can be purchased individually or visitors can purchase a Sip and Savor Pass which will include six coupons that can be used toward select food and non-alcoholic beverages at participating locations.
A full list of all Lunar New Year offerings at DCA, Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa can be found here.