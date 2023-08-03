A new limited-edition Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost tiki mug will materialize at Disneyland Resort on Aug. 9 in honor of the 54th anniversary of the attraction.

The fan-favorite attraction opened on Aug. 9, 1969.

The newest Hatbox Ghost tiki mug will be served with a specialty cocktail known as the Cloaked Specter. Guests have to be 21 to purchase the alcoholic beverage or can opt for the non-alcoholic version.

Park guests can purchase the new mug at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Guests will be limited to two mugs per person, per transaction, while supplies last, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney also recently released “Haunted Mansion,” the latest re-telling of the story behind the Disneyland ride, on July 28.