Disneyland fans who couldn’t get tickets to Oogie Boogie Bash, a popular Halloween party at Disney California Adventure, shouldn’t buy tickets to the event on any other site, Disneyland officials warn.

Tickets to the sold-out event have been listed on sites such as eBay and Craigslist for hundreds of dollars. However, officials warn that tickets for the popular Halloween party can’t be resold or transferred to other parties.

“Teams at the resort have an established process for investigating resold tickets, the result of which may be voided tickets where appropriate,” a Disneyland official told KTLA.

The official Disneyland website echoes a similar message saying, in part, that “in the event that duplicate Disney eTickets are presented for theme park admission, Disney reserves the right to refuse entry.”

General ticket sales for Oogie Boogie Bash sold out on the first day the tickets were available. Pre-sale tickets that were available to Magic Key holders on June 27 also sold out.

Only some Disney fans could secure tickets to the popular event after waiting in a virtual queue for hours. General sale tickets were initially supposed to go on sale on July 6, but technical issues plagued the virtual queue resulting in Disney officials pausing the sale of tickets and moving it to another day.

Many shared their excitement about getting tickets or frustration with the virtual line on Twitter.

Last year, all ticket sales sold out in less than a week.

The popular Halloween event includes rare character sightings, themed food and spooky-themed nighttime entertainment. With an event ticket, guests can enter Disney California Adventure three hours before the event starts, typically at 6 p.m.

Last year, characters such as Ernesto de la Cruz from “Coco” were seen during the event and guests could take photos with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”

This year’s Halloween event will be available for 25 select nights between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31.

The Disneyland Resort also offers more Halloween festivities for guests who can’t attend Oogie Boogie Bash.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit will be back at Downtown Disney and the entire resort will be decorated in Halloween décor.

Disneyland officials also announced that popular Halloween-inspired ride overlays, such as Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, will return, along with new and returning food and entertainment offerings for the spooky season.