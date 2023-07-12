General ticket sales for Oogie Boogie Bash, a popular Halloween party at Disney California Adventure, sold out on the first day the tickets were available.

Only some Disney fans could secure tickets to the popular event after waiting in a virtual queue for hours. Many shared their excitement about getting tickets or frustration with the virtual line on Twitter.

General sale tickets for the highly popular event were initially supposed to go on sale on July 6, but technical difficulties plagued the virtual queue resulting in Disney officials pausing the sale of tickets and moving it to another day.

Magic Key holders got early access to the ticket queue for Oogie Boogie Bash on June 27. The pre-sale tickets sold out that same day. Technical issues didn’t affect that queue.

Last year, all ticket sales sold out in less than a week.

The popular Halloween event includes rare character sightings, themed food and spooky-themed night entertainment. With an event ticket, guests can enter Disney California Adventure three hours before the event starts, typically at 6 p.m.

Last year, characters such as Ernesto de la Cruz from “Coco” were seen during the event and guests could take photos with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”

This year’s Halloween event will be available for 25 select nights between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31. Tickets prices range from $134 – $189.

For guests who can’t make it, the Disneyland Resort also offers more Halloween festivities across the entire resort.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit will be back at Downtown Disney and the entire resort will be decorated in Halloween décor.

Disneyland officials also announced that popular Halloween-inspired ride overlays, such as Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, will return, along with new and returning food and entertainment offerings for the spooky season.