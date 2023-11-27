Disneyland guests had their cell phone cameras recording when a man who police say was high on drugs stripped naked and wandered around “It’s a small world” on Sunday, disrupting the popular ride for hundreds of parkgoers.

The 26-year-old man was eventually arrested and booked by Anaheim Police on charges of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police did not release his name or provide a booking photograph on Monday.

Video of the naked man disrupting It’s a small world at Disneyland on Nov. 26, 2023. (@iheartdisneyland)

Several Disneyland parkgoers shared video of the incident on social media.

One clip shows the streaker, who was still wearing boxer shorts at the time, sitting in front of the ride’s miniature Taj Mahal surrounded by singing animatronic dolls before standing up and walking away.

Another clip shared by @KostHunter shows him completely nude in the water near the ride’s entrance as a park employee approaches. The ride was stopped and park security, with the help of Anaheim Police, eventually carried the man out of Fantasyland, video shows.

Video of the naked man disrupting It’s a small world at Disneyland on Nov. 26, 2023. (@KostHunter)

His clothes were found in a pile next to the ride’s interior boat path.

While the vast majority of those who visit the “Happiest Place on Earth” come and go with only great memories, the park has been grappling with an increase in bad, disruptive behavior.

A year ago, Disneyland and Disney World added “Courtesy” sections to their websites.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” the section reads. “To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules. Those who cannot live up to this simple wish or follow our rules may be asked to leave the Disneyland Resort.”

Law enforcement removes a man who stripped naked and wandered around It’s a small world on Nov. 27, 2023. (@KostHunter)

While the new section was believed to be a response to increased fighting among guests, existing rules also prohibit smoking marijuana or using other illegal substances. Taking off your clothes and disrupting the operation of a ride are also clear violations.

“Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times,” the rules state, which would also apply to those Disneyland guests who engage in behavior perhaps just as disturbing as Sunday’s streaker.

In a recent book, two former Disneyland custodial workers claim that park guests sometimes poop and urinate while waiting in line for rides – and not just children.

“Cleaning the Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless” authors Ken Pellman and Lynn Barron say the practice is dubbed “Human Code H.”

How frequently this occurs is hard to determine. One Disney World employee told Fox News Digital that it happens a couple of times a month.