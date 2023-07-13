The Disneyland Resort will celebrate its 68th anniversary on Monday and will hold a celebratory cavalcade to mark the special occasion, the resort announced Thursday.

Walt Disney welcomed the first guests into Disneyland on July 17, 1955.

The celebratory cavalcade will take place at Disneyland at 11:45 a.m. and will likely include appearances from Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy, among other characters.

The Anaheim-based theme park will also celebrate its birthday with a new donut available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Café from July 15 until July 17.

The resort’s latest celebration comes during Disney 100, a yearlong celebration of the Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary. The festivities included the debut of a new ride, two new nighttime shows, new food options and more.

The new dark ride, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, opened to the public earlier this year and is the first ride at Disneyland that stars Mickey Mouse, Minnie and the rest of the gang.

Two new nighttime shows, “World of Color – One” and “Wondrous Journeys,” will also play throughout the centennial celebration.

“World of Color – One” will be shown at Disney California Adventure at Paradise Bay. The storyline accompanying the show discusses how a single drop of water can create a ripple effect.

The show includes a new original song, “Start a Wave,” and features moments from beloved Disney movies like “Pocahontas,” “The Lion King” and “Coco.” The show also includes elements from “The Avengers” and “Star Wars” film series.

“Wondrous Journeys,” the other nighttime show playing at Disneyland, serves as a homage and love letter to Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jordan Peterson, a show director with Disney Live Entertainment, said.

The show was a collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Live Entertainment, a branch of the company that helps produce Disney Parks entertainment, such as parades and shows.

The fireworks show is slated to have its last performance on Aug. 31 to make way for the “Halloween Screams” and “Believe…In Holiday Magic” nighttime spectaculars. “Wondrous Journeys” is expected to return in 2024, according to WDWNT.

Disney fans hoping to experience the limited-time events will need a valid theme park ticket and reservation to enter the park.