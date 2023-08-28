Starting next year, the Disneyland Resort will change one of its long-standing perks for hotel guests.

On Jan. 20, 2024, hotel guests staying on the property will no longer receive early entry to both Disneyland and California Adventure during their stay.

Instead, guests can receive early entry to only one of the theme parks if they have a valid ticket and reservation on the same day it offers early entry.

“Guests with valid park admission and reservations who are checked in and staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels may take advantage of this 30-minute early entry into a designated theme park for every day of their hotel stay,” a statement on the Disneyland website said.

“Each day, either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park will be open early. Please check the theme park calendar for the schedule.”

Those who purchase park hopper tickets or have Magic Key passes would have to designate that their day will start at the park offering early entry.

Disneyland introduced the early entry perk for hotel guests in August 2022, according to Disney Food Blog, a theme park blog.

The Anaheim theme park is currently working on transforming Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel, which is expected to open this winter.

Theme park officials shared that new amenities, such as a new restaurant and family play area, will be coming to the reimagined hotel.