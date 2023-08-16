Avengers Assemble!

The Disneyland Resort announced on Monday that a new gift shop location, known as Avengers Vault, will soon open at Avengers Campus located inside the Disney California Adventure theme park.

While officials didn’t provide a specific opening date, they did share that the gift shop is slated to open in mid-September.

Avengers Vault, a new retail location coming to the headquarters at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in mid-September, will feature an array of Super Hero gear. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Avengers Vault will sell Infinity Saga relics, like the Infinity Gauntlet, Iron Man Gauntlet and Tesseract, and other Marvel-themed merchandise, a news release said.

The new retail location is expected to be a typical “exit through the gift shop” store that will accompany the highly anticipated Marvel themed E-ticket attraction that was initially slated to open with the new park, according to the Orange County Register.

During the 2019 D23 Expo, before Avenger Campus even opened, Disney announced that a Quinjet attraction for Avengers Campus would allow guests to fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda.

However, the highly anticipated attraction didn’t open with the land in 2021 and theme park officials have mostly remained silent on its future, but die-hard fans haven’t forgotten.

During the 2022 D23 Expo, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro and President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige shared details about another attraction slated to come to the area in the future.

The new attraction will feature a version of Thanos who defeated the Avengers and allow guests to battle alongside the superheroes against foes from across the multiverse.

Disney didn’t provide an exact date on when the attraction would open.

Currently, Avengers Campus has two attractions, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.