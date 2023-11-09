Performances of Disneyland’s popular nighttime show “Fantasmic!” are expected to return on May 24, 2024, Disneyland officials announced Thursday.

“ At a “Fantasmic!” cast meeting earlier this week, we announced that the show will return on May 24,” Disneyland officials said. “We look forward to providing more information about Fantasmic! in the coming months.”

When the show returns next year, it won’t include the dragon figure, but it will include new special effects and a new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, Disneyland officials previously said.

Nightly show performances were abruptly halted after a fire destroyed the dragon prop during a performance on April 22.

The fire, which caused the nighttime show to go on hiatus, broke out during the show’s finale, sparking first from the “Maleficent” dragon prop’s face before spreading to the rest of its body, photos and video from the scene showed.

This photo courtesy of Shawna Bell shows a fire during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of Disneyland resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Courtesy Shawna Bell via AP)

A fire broke out during a nighttime “Fantasmic!” show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (TW/@brenda_coutino)

Videos and photos from the scene showed cast members evacuating the packed crowd from the waterfront viewing area and nearby attractions as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

In response to the fire, Disneyland previously told KTLA they would be “temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s ‘Fantasmic’ at select shows and entertainment experiences globally” as a precautionary measure.

During the show’s hiatus, the theme park launched a new nighttime entertainment show near the Rivers of America at Disneyland. The Jambalaya Jazz Band and special guest Queenie perform lively tunes as they float down the Rivers of America on a New Orleans-inspired raft.

Their nightly sets typically begin at 7:35 p.m. Guests are encouraged to check the official Disneyland app for other performance times and updates.