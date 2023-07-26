A scene from Fantasmic is seen in this handout image from Disney. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Performances of Disneyland’s popular nighttime show “Fantasmic!” will be paused until spring 2024, theme park officials announced on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests. With that in mind, we are planning the return of “Fantasmic!” with exciting new magic in spring 2024,” Disneyland officials said in a statement.

When the show returns next year, it won’t include the dragon figure, but it will include new special effects and a new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, according to Disneyland officials.

As work continues on the show, Disneyland recently launched new entertainment near Rivers of America at Disneyland Park. The Jambalaya Jazz Band, which typically performs during the day at New Orleans Square, will entertain parkgoers with lively tunes at night as they float down the Rivers of America on a New Orleans-inspired raft, Disneyland officials announced.

The band, along with special guest Queenie, will begin their nightly sets at 7:35 p.m. Guests are also encouraged to check the official Disneyland app for other performance times and updates.

Disneyland is also expected to reveal additional details soon about more entertainment in the New Orleans Square section of the park. French Market Restaurant is being reimagined into Tiana’s Palace, the newest restaurant on Orleans Street, set to open later this year.

Nightly show performances were abruptly halted after a fire destroyed the dragon prop during a performance on April 22.

The fire, which caused the nighttime show to go on hiatus, broke out during the show’s finale, sparking first from the “Maleficent” dragon prop’s face before spreading to the rest of its body, photos and video from the scene showed.

Videos and photos from the scene showed cast members evacuating the packed crowd from the waterfront viewing area and nearby attractions as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

In response to the fire, Disneyland previously told KTLA they would be “temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s ‘Fantasmic’ at select shows and entertainment experiences globally” as a precautionary measure.