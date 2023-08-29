The grounds near Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion will be expanded to accommodate a larger outdoor queue and a Madame Leota-themed retail shop, theme park officials announced on Tuesday.
Construction on the new project will begin in January 2024, with the new additions expected to “build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion.”
“The expanded queue will tie into these stories and more, including new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat,” the Disney Parks blog said.
Officials announced that the gardens will be decorated with elements ranging from a water fountain and gazebo to themed statuary and landscaping.
The expansion will be a welcome addition for guests since the walkways in New Orleans Square, where the Haunted Mansion ride is located, can become congested with guests coming from or entering the various rides and restaurants in the area.
Haunted Mansion fans will be happy to know that the pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will still be located on the attraction grounds, according to a news release.
The plaza adjacent to the new Tiana’s Palace will also receive new enhancements, theme park officials said. The area will be transformed into a “park-like setting” where parkgoers can relax and enjoy live entertainment.
More details about the project are expected to be released in the coming months.