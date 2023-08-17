Disney fans are running out of time to see “Rogers: The Musical,” a live theater production spawned from the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”

The limited-time theater production is scheduled to have its last performance at the Hyperion Theater on Aug. 31, which is two weeks away. Disneyland officials told KTLA that the show won’t be extended beyond the Aug. 31 date.

The Broadway-style show tells the story of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, and also features Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers.

“The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, and Nick Fury sings!” the resort said.

“Rogers: The Musical” also featured music from the Disney+ series, “Captain America: The First Avenger” and five original songs written just for the musical.

The theme park also rolled out merchandise, food and beverages themed to the new show for its premiere.

The theme park initially shared a teaser for the new show on social media in February.

The last live production at Hyperion Theater was “Frozen: Live at the Hyperion” before the resort shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Inside the Magic reported.

It’s unclear if another show will take over once “Rogers: The Musical” ends.