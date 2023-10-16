The “Happiest Place on Earth” wasn’t so magical for some guests after a fight broke out at Disneyland on Sunday afternoon.

At least five adults were involved in the brawl that occurred near the Storybook Land Canal Boats and Mad Tea Party rides in Fantasyland.

Video of the incident, captured by Instagrammer CapturedThrills, was shared with WDW News Today.

It’s unclear what led to the fight, but the 11-second video shows two adults hitting each other, with others soon joining in. One person falls to the ground while others bump into an empty baby stroller.

The video also shows small children closest to the scene hanging onto a nearby guardrail and moving away.

Disneyland security was on scene and cast members blocked off the fight area between the parade route and the Mad Hatter gift shop, the Orange County Register reported.

A Disneyland spokesperson shared a statement with KTLA regarding the incident.

“Any type of violence will not be tolerated at Disneyland Resort. When a brief incident between guests occurred in Fantasyland on Oct. 15, our security team responded quickly and notified the Anaheim Police Department,” the statement said.

” The party that initiated the incident was immediately removed from the premises, and no injuries were reported.”

Last year, Disneyland and Disney World added “courtesy” sections to their websites, seemingly in response to the fights that occurred at the theme parks. The section linked to the park’s rules that explain what is and isn’t allowed inside the park.

Earlier this year, Knott’s Berry Farm reimplemented its chaperone policy, which was enacted last summer due to increasing fights.