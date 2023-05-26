Disneyland guests can now meet Ariel, from the newly released live-action movie “The Little Mermaid,” at the promenade near the “It’s a small world” attraction, theme park officials announced Friday.

Ariel from the new live-action story “The Little Mermaid” begins greeting guests Friday, May 26, 2023, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in California. (Abigail Nilsson, Photographer)

The special meet and greet opened to celebrate the release of the new movie, which is now playing in theaters. Ariel will meet guests at a location inspired by Eric’s castle library.

In addition to the new meet and greet, Ariel, as shown in the 1989 animated film, will greet guests at the Royal Hall in Fantasy Faire located in Fantasyland at Disneyland.

Disneyland Resort guests can also enjoy two new “under the sea” themed treats until May 29, or while supplies last, to celebrate the new movie.

At Disneyland, parkgoers can get the purple pineapple shell macaron from Edelweiss Snacks and a mermaid strawberry cake from the Cappuccino Cart at Disney California Adventure Park, a news release said.

Downtown Disney is also celebrating the release of the live-action movie with a sand art sculpture on display until June 4. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes will also have a Mermaid Classic Shake and guests can purchase a themed card from Lovepop.

The new film, directed by Rob Marshall, is a live-action reimagination of the 1989 animated movie. The live-action film includes a star-studded cast, including Halle Bailey as Ariel, Javier Bardem as King Triton and Melissa McCarthy as the evil sea witch Ursula.

The cast also includes “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs in the role of Sebastian, Awkwafina voices Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay of “Luca” voices Flounder.

“The Little Mermaid” live-action movie is now playing in theaters nationwide.