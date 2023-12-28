Before they face off during the College Football Playoff semifinal in Pasadena on New Year’s Day, players and coaches with the University of Michigan and University of Alabama football teams made a stop at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Both teams visited the Anaheim resort on Wednesday and were celebrated with a procession along Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland. The Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band provided the music.

The head football coaches and select players from Michigan and Alabama made their first stop on their way to the 2024 Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., with a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023. Before meeting on the field, the teams joined for their first official pregame appearance: a festive cavalcade on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park. The teams will face off in the 110th Rose Bowl Game on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Disneyland Resort)

Michigan and Alabama celebrated at the Disneyland Resort ahead of the 2024 Rose Bowl game (Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

The cavalcade featured appearances by:

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan players: defensive back Mike Sainristil, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins and running back Blake Corum

Alabama head coach Nick Saban

Alabama players: quarterback Jalen Milroe, linebacker Dallas Turner and defensive back Malachi Moore

Alex Aghajanian, the president of The Pasadena Tournament of Roses

Naomi Stilitano, the 2024 Rose Queen

Other members of the Royal Court

The Wolverines will face off against the Crimson Tide during the 110th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.

This will be the first time Michigan and Alabama meet at the Rose Bowl.

During the season, Michigan won its third consecutive Big Ten Championship and finished with a perfect 13-0 record. Alabama won 11 straight games on its way to the SEC Championship, finishing with a 12-1 record.