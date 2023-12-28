Before they face off during the College Football Playoff semifinal in Pasadena on New Year’s Day, players and coaches with the University of Michigan and University of Alabama football teams made a stop at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”
Both teams visited the Anaheim resort on Wednesday and were celebrated with a procession along Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland. The Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band provided the music.
The cavalcade featured appearances by:
- Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh
- Michigan players: defensive back Mike Sainristil, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins and running back Blake Corum
- Alabama head coach Nick Saban
- Alabama players: quarterback Jalen Milroe, linebacker Dallas Turner and defensive back Malachi Moore
- Alex Aghajanian, the president of The Pasadena Tournament of Roses
- Naomi Stilitano, the 2024 Rose Queen
- Other members of the Royal Court
The Wolverines will face off against the Crimson Tide during the 110th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.
This will be the first time Michigan and Alabama meet at the Rose Bowl.
During the season, Michigan won its third consecutive Big Ten Championship and finished with a perfect 13-0 record. Alabama won 11 straight games on its way to the SEC Championship, finishing with a 12-1 record.