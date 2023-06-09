Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort seen in a file photo. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

More additions are coming to Downtown Disney as theme park officials continue to revamp the popular outdoor shopping area.

The resort announced that the courtyard by Splitsville Luxury Lanes would transform into “The Alley,” a new area that will include interactive games, live music, lounge areas and seats for dining.

The new area is expected to open sometime during the summer, according to the Disney Parks blog.

More information about the new area wasn’t immediately available.

Across the way at the former AMC Theaters location, construction has begun for the new Din Tai Fung restaurant, a new Earl of Sandwich location, other shops, a stage for musical guests and a grassy area for special events.

The former AMC Theater location closed in 2018, initially to make way for a 700-room luxury Disney hotel project that was ultimately canceled, the Orange County Register reported.

The building was torn down in 2022 and sat dormant for over a year in the Downtown District until construction began recently.

More upgrades are happening at other locations in the downtown district as well. Some restaurants, like the newly renamed Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, formerly known as Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen, have recently reopened after undergoing renovations.

Among the new restaurants in Downtown Disney is Clyde’s Hot Chicken cart, a place where Disney fans can satisfy their hot chicken cravings. The cart is located near the Disneyland monorail.

However, other restaurants, like Catal Restaurant and its outdoor bar, Uva Bar, closed down to make way for new establishments coming to the area.

During an OC Forum event in May, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock said the Downtown Disney transformation would take 18 months to complete.

The 18-month timeline means officials hope to complete construction shortly before Thanksgiving next year, the Register reported.