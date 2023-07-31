A new water play area is opening at the Disneyland Resort on Tuesday, theme park officials announced.
Overnight guests at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, which is transforming into the Pixar Place Hotel, will have access to the “Finding Nemo”-inspired water play area beginning on Aug. 1.
Guests can beat the heat by swimming at the new Pixel Pool, riding down the Crush’s Surfin’ water slide, or enjoying the splash pad at Nemo’s Cove.
Disney previously released other details about the new hotel, including the debut of a new restaurant, lobby transformation and the new family play court addition to the pool deck area.
Pixar Place Hotel will be the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States once it opens in the winter.
The hotel will still be open during its transformation and guests can still enjoy hotel benefits such as early park entry, according to the Disney Parks blog.