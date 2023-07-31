A new water play area is opening at the Disneyland Resort on Tuesday, theme park officials announced.

Overnight guests at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, which is transforming into the Pixar Place Hotel, will have access to the “Finding Nemo”-inspired water play area beginning on Aug. 1.

Beginning July 28, 2023, guests staying at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel can enjoy a “Finding Nemo” themed water play area where families can frolic in a pop-jet splash pad, as part of the ongoing transformation into Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA. which is scheduled to be complete this winter. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Beginning July 28, 2023, guests staying at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel can enjoy a “Finding Nemo” themed water play area where families can take a winding water ride down Crush’s Surfin’ Slide, as part of the ongoing transformation into Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA which is scheduled to be complete this winter. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Beginning July 28, 2023, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel overnight guests can enjoy a “Finding Nemo” themed water play area where families can splish and splash at the Pixel Pool, as part of the ongoing transformation into Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA which is scheduled to be complete this winter. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Guests can beat the heat by swimming at the new Pixel Pool, riding down the Crush’s Surfin’ water slide, or enjoying the splash pad at Nemo’s Cove.

Disney previously released other details about the new hotel, including the debut of a new restaurant, lobby transformation and the new family play court addition to the pool deck area.

Pixar Place Hotel will be the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States once it opens in the winter.

The hotel will still be open during its transformation and guests can still enjoy hotel benefits such as early park entry, according to the Disney Parks blog.