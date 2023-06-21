Nick Fury, a character portrayed by actor Samuel L. Jackson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has debuted at Avengers Campus in Disney’s California Adventure Park.

The announcement was made on the Disney Parks TikTok channel. Visitors to Avengers Campus may encounter the S.H.I.E.L.D. operative beginning on Wednesday.

For a limited time beginning June 21, 2023, guests may encounter Nick Fury at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA, where he will recruit guests to practice the art of espionage in an all-new interactive experience. (Mike Baker/Disneyland Resort)

In a new interactive experience, Nick Fury will share “keen insights, bright observations, and invaluable advice as he invites younger recruits to join S.H.I.E.L.D. and take an oath to defend Earth with the help of his training aides,” a news release said.

The character will be available in the theme park for a limited time as the park celebrates the release of Marvel’s latest limited series, “Secret Invasion.”

The series focuses on Nick Fury as he learns that shapeshifters have invaded Earth.

Avengers Campus typically welcomes new Marvel characters as it corresponds with a project’s release date.

Episode one of “Secret Invasion” is available to stream on Disney+.