With numerous rides, attractions and nighttime spectaculars, Disneyland isn’t known for being a quiet place. A new report details how loud certain areas of the resort can be.

The report, first reported by the Orange County Register, was found within the 17,000-page environmental report released by the City of Anaheim in September. The report was conducted to inform city decision markers how loud existing rides, attractions and shows are before they decide on Disneyland Forward, Disney’s expansion initiative, next year.

The noise report was conducted over an eight-day period in April 2022 and received a follow-up study in June of the same year. The readings were taken at various locations near rides, shows and parades in Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure Park.

The report compared the noise from some rides and attractions like the Disneyland Railroad (76 decibels), the Spiderman show (86 decibels) and the Radiator Springs Racers Track (73 decibels) to that of some construction equipment like a dozer (85 decibels) and a Vibratory Concrete Mixer (80 decibels).

Autopia, the extensive racetrack in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland, was the loudest area at the park, while Incredicoaster was a noise hotspot at DCA.

These are the 20 loudest rides and attractions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, according to the report

Monorail Horn Near Matterhorn: 97 decibels

Grizzly River Run Drop Point: 92 decibels

Disneyland Railroad Train Horn: 91 decibels

Incredicoaster Takeoff Area: 90 decibels

Toy Story Midway Mania Cart Noise: 87 decibels

Soarin’ Over California Queue: 87 decibels

Disney Jr. Dance Party Queue: 87 decibels

Splash Mountain Riders: 86 decibels

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (west): 86 decibels

Golden Zephyr Ride Operating: 86 decibels

Mark Twain Steamboat: 85 decibels

Astro Orbiter: 84 decibels

Radiator Springs Racers Track Car Pass-by: 83 decibels

King Arthur Carousel Announcement: 83 decibels

Matterhorn (west): 82 decibels

Alice in Wonderland Ride: 82 decibels

Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters Ride: 82 decibels

Jessie’s Critter Carousel Exit: 82 decibels

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree: 81 decibels

It’s a Small World Clock Tower: 81 decibels

It’s important to note that some of the largest noise markers in the resort, such as the outdoor concerts or temporary ride overlays, occur during Disney’s Food & Wine Festival at DCA. This limited-time event was ongoing when the first noise study was conducted.

The full report can be viewed here.