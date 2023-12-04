Pixar Fest, a resort-wide celebration of all things Pixar, will return to Disneyland in April, theme park officials announced Monday.
A new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will debut at Disney’s California Adventure park. In the parade, a real-life version of the 4*Town boy band and the red panda version of Mei Lee from “Turning Red” will be on a parade float.
Across the way at Disneyland, the nighttime spectacular “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will return with all new scenes.
Additional details regarding the celebration will be released at a later date.
The theme park also announced its 2024 event lineup for the first time.
Here are the events Disneyland fans can expect to see in 2024
- Lunar New Year at DCA (Jan. 23-Feb. 18)
- Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland (Feb. 17 and 24)
- Anaheim Ducks Day at DCA ( Feb. 22-23)
- Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (March 1-April 22)
- Season of the Force at Disneyland Park (April 5-June 2)
- Halloween Time (Aug. 23-Oct. 31)
- Plaza de la Familia (Aug. 23-Nov. 2)
- Holidays (begins Nov. 15)
Disneyland After Dark events are also expected to return in 2024. Details on what theme the events will be have yet to be released, a news release said.
At Downtown Disney, Paseo, Céntrico, and Din Tai Fung, new restaurants are coming to the shopping district and are expected to open in 2024, a news release said.
The entire outdoor shopping district is undergoing renovations as officials continue revamping the location. Initial news of the project was announced at Destination D23, a Disney fan convention, in 2021.
During an OC Forum event in May, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock said the Downtown Disney transformation would take 18 months to complete. The 18-month timeline means officials hope to complete construction shortly before Thanksgiving next year, the Orange County Register reported.
Southern California residents can also visit the “Happiest Place on Earth” at a discounted rate, thanks to a resident exclusive ticket offer.