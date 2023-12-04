Pixar Fest, a resort-wide celebration of all things Pixar, will return to Disneyland in April, theme park officials announced Monday.

A new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will debut at Disney’s California Adventure park. In the parade, a real-life version of the 4*Town boy band and the red panda version of Mei Lee from “Turning Red” will be on a parade float.

Pixar Fest at Disneyland
An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will debut at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

Across the way at Disneyland, the nighttime spectacular “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will return with all new scenes.

Pixar Fest at Disneyland
“Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will return with some all-new scenes to Disneyland Park in Anaheim. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Additional details regarding the celebration will be released at a later date.

The theme park also announced its 2024 event lineup for the first time.

Here are the events Disneyland fans can expect to see in 2024

  • Lunar New Year at DCA (Jan. 23-Feb. 18)
  • Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland (Feb. 17 and 24)
  • Anaheim Ducks Day at DCA ( Feb. 22-23)
  • Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (March 1-April 22)
  • Season of the Force at Disneyland Park (April 5-June 2)
  • Halloween Time (Aug. 23-Oct. 31)
  • Plaza de la Familia (Aug. 23-Nov.  2)
  • Holidays (begins Nov. 15)

Disneyland After Dark events are also expected to return in 2024. Details on what theme the events will be have yet to be released, a news release said.

At Downtown Disney, Paseo, Céntrico, and Din Tai Fung, new restaurants are coming to the shopping district and are expected to open in 2024, a news release said.

The entire outdoor shopping district is undergoing renovations as officials continue revamping the location. Initial news of the project was announced at Destination D23, a Disney fan convention, in 2021.

During an OC Forum event in May, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock said the Downtown Disney transformation would take 18 months to complete. The 18-month timeline means officials hope to complete construction shortly before Thanksgiving next year, the Orange County Register reported.

Southern California residents can also visit the “Happiest Place on Earth” at a discounted rate, thanks to a resident exclusive ticket offer.