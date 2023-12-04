Pixar Fest, a resort-wide celebration of all things Pixar, will return to Disneyland in April, theme park officials announced Monday.

A new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will debut at Disney’s California Adventure park. In the parade, a real-life version of the 4*Town boy band and the red panda version of Mei Lee from “Turning Red” will be on a parade float.

Across the way at Disneyland, the nighttime spectacular “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will return with all new scenes.

Additional details regarding the celebration will be released at a later date.

The theme park also announced its 2024 event lineup for the first time.

Here are the events Disneyland fans can expect to see in 2024

Lunar New Year at DCA (Jan. 23-Feb. 18)

Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland (Feb. 17 and 24)

Anaheim Ducks Day at DCA ( Feb. 22-23)

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (March 1-April 22)

Season of the Force at Disneyland Park (April 5-June 2)

Halloween Time (Aug. 23-Oct. 31)

Plaza de la Familia (Aug. 23-Nov. 2)

Holidays (begins Nov. 15)

Disneyland After Dark events are also expected to return in 2024. Details on what theme the events will be have yet to be released, a news release said.

At Downtown Disney, Paseo, Céntrico, and Din Tai Fung, new restaurants are coming to the shopping district and are expected to open in 2024, a news release said.

The entire outdoor shopping district is undergoing renovations as officials continue revamping the location. Initial news of the project was announced at Destination D23, a Disney fan convention, in 2021.

During an OC Forum event in May, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock said the Downtown Disney transformation would take 18 months to complete. The 18-month timeline means officials hope to complete construction shortly before Thanksgiving next year, the Orange County Register reported.

