Radiator Springs Racers, one of the marquee attractions at Disney California Adventure, will be closed for nearly a week for standard refurbishment, the theme park confirmed with KTLA 5 News.

The immersive slot car ride in Cars Land, which features both indoor and outdoor elements, is scheduled to be closed from Monday, Feb. 26, and reopen to guests on Saturday, March 2.

Radiator Springs Racers is among the most popular rides at Disneyland Resort.

Each morning, parkgoers eagerly await the “rope drop” and race to the south end of the park to be among the first to ride it.