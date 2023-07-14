The Disneyland Resort announced that San Fransokyo Square will open at Disney’s California Adventure on Aug. 31.

The new area, inspired by the film “Big Hero 6,” was first announced at the D23 expo, a biennial convention for Disney fans. In the area, park guests will have the opportunity to meet Baymax, the inflatable health robot and enjoy new food.

Starting in mid-July, parkgoers will be able to try some of the new food items coming to the area, such as beef birria ramen with consomé, a Baymax macaron and pork wonton nachos, before the land’s official opening date.

When the land officially opens, Aunt Cass Café, the second bakery café operated by Hiro’s loving aunt, “will serve dishes, soups in freshly baked Boudin sourdough bread bowls and more inspired by Japanese cuisine,” Disneyland said in a news release.

An “old fishing net tannery” in the land will be converted to Rita’s Turbine Blenders, a “giant drink dispenser” offering margaritas and icy beverages.

The San Fransokyo Gate Bridge from the “Big Hero 6” movie will also come to life during the transformation. Guests can walk across the bridge to access other sections of the reimaged region.

“Once you cross the bridge, you’ll catch a view of the floating wind turbine atop an old fishing net tannery, powering the district from high in the sky. Clues to the area’s storied and charming past can be found in the details throughout San Fransokyo Square,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

While crossing the bridge, park visitors may also notice signatures on the beams that were signed by cast members during a special event, according to a Disneyland official.

Disney fans who want to visit the new area will need a theme park ticket and a valid park reservation to enter the theme park.