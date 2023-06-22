The Disneyland Resort revealed on Thursday new details about the transformation of the Pacific Wharf area at Disney’s California Adventure Park to San Fransokyo Square, a new area inspired by the film “Big Hero 6.”

The land’s transformation will continue through mid-August, but starting in mid-July the area will have new menu items and San Fransokyo Cervecería is expected to officially open.

In the area, park visitors will have the opportunity to meet Hiro and his huggable healthcare companion, Baymax.

The new addition to the theme park was first announced in September during the D23 expo, a biennial convention for Disney fans.

“When the transformation to San Fransokyo Square is completed this summer, you’ll find familiar favorites like soups in freshly baked bread bowls, as well as many new Asian-inspired selections,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The San Fransokyo Gate Bridge from the “Big Hero 6” movie will also come to life during the transformation. Guests will be able to walk across the bridge to access other sections of the reimaged region.

And new artwork from around San Fransokyo Square



Aunt Cass Café, the second bakery café operated by Hiro’s loving aunt



The San Fransokyo Maker’s Market, with apparel and more



Aunt Cass Café, the second bakery café operated by Hiro’s loving aunt and a new location in the land, “will serve dishes, soups in freshly-baked Boudin sourdough bread bowls and more inspired by Japanese cuisine,” Disneyland said in a news release. An “old fishing net tannery” in the land will be converted to Rita’s Turbine Blenders, a “giant drink dispenser” offering margaritas and icy beverages.

When guests step into San Fransokyo Square, beginning summer of 2023 at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA they may have the opportunity to encounter Baymax. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

Later in summer 2023, guests at San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., will discover the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market, a storefront stocked with unique apparel, homewares and more featuring Baymax and friends. As shown in the concept art, the market’s shelves are situated on robot storage cases, with decommissioned battle bots on display. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

“Once you cross the bridge, you’ll catch a view of the floating wind turbine atop an old fishing net tannery, powering the district from high in the sky. Clues to the area’s storied and charming past can be found in the details throughout San Fransokyo Square,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

Disneyland said an official opening date for the land will be revealed at a later date.